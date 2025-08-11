$41.390.07
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Mutual Recognition and No Force Operations: Armenia and Azerbaijan Unveil Text of Peace Agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed a peace agreement in the USA. The treaty provides for the renunciation of territorial claims and the obligation not to resort to force.

Mutual Recognition and No Force Operations: Armenia and Azerbaijan Unveil Text of Peace Agreement

The joint agreement was initialed in the USA, in the presence of the leaders of the countries - the presidents of Azerbaijan, the USA, and the prime minister of Armenia. What the agreement entails is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Details

The peace agreement consists of 17 articles, the agreements on which were agreed upon in the spring of 2025.

The agreement states that Armenia and Azerbaijan renounce territorial claims against each other. The renunciation of territorial claims is recorded. A commitment not to resort to force is declared, and interference in internal affairs is not allowed. At the same time, the countries support the establishment of diplomatic relations and cooperation in a number of areas, such as border demarcation, the search for missing persons, the fight against extremism, etc.

The agreement also includes provisions for the creation of a bilateral commission to monitor the implementation of agreements and mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of possible disputes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan concluded a landmark peace agreement between the two states with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia mediated by Trump - is a harsh humiliation for Moscow - Kovalenko, Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Ilham Aliyev
Nikol Pashinyan
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
United States