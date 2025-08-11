Mutual Recognition and No Force Operations: Armenia and Azerbaijan Unveil Text of Peace Agreement

The joint agreement was initialed in the USA, in the presence of the leaders of the countries - the presidents of Azerbaijan, the USA, and the prime minister of Armenia. What the agreement entails is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Details

The peace agreement consists of 17 articles, the agreements on which were agreed upon in the spring of 2025.

The agreement states that Armenia and Azerbaijan renounce territorial claims against each other. The renunciation of territorial claims is recorded. A commitment not to resort to force is declared, and interference in internal affairs is not allowed. At the same time, the countries support the establishment of diplomatic relations and cooperation in a number of areas, such as border demarcation, the search for missing persons, the fight against extremism, etc.

The agreement also includes provisions for the creation of a bilateral commission to monitor the implementation of agreements and mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of possible disputes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan concluded a landmark peace agreement between the two states with the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia mediated by Trump - is a harsh humiliation for Moscow - Kovalenko, Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

