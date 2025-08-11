US President called upcoming talks with Putin a "trial meeting"

US President Donald Trump called the upcoming talks with the Russian dictator a "trial meeting," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US President reminded that the war in Ukraine is "a war that should never have happened," and also "a war that would not have happened if I had been president, it would never have happened."

He described the upcoming talks as a "trial meeting" and added that Putin "wants to intervene."

Trump adds that he believes Putin wants to end the war.

I've said it several times, and it frustrated me, because I had a great phone call with him, and then missiles were launched...", the US president added.

According to Trump, he will tell Putin: "You have to end this war, you have to end it."

He adds that after the talks, he will call European leaders, "with whom I have good relations."

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and place, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.