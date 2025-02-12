Armenia begins historic EU accession process: what is happening in the country

The draft law “On the Beginning of the Process of Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union” was adopted by the National Assembly of Armenia.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Armenpress.

At a meeting on February 12, the National Assembly adopted in the first reading the draft law “On the Beginning of the Process of the Republic of Armenia's Membership in the European Union.

According to Armenpress, 63 MPs voted in favor of the draft law, while 7 voted against it.

The document was initiated by the civic initiative “Platform of Democratic Forces”. The initiative managed to collect 60,000 signatures instead of the required 50,000. On January 9, the draft law was discussed and approved at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The final version, approved by the Committee on European Integration, reads as follows: “The Republic of Armenia, expressing the will of the people of the Republic of Armenia, aiming to make the Republic of Armenia a safe, secure, developed and prosperous country, announces the beginning of the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union.

Yerevan has recently been strengthening its relations with the West.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country is ready to be as close to the European Union as possible.

Pashinyan recently met with French President Macron in Paris. The process takes place against the backdrop of the country's deteriorating relations with Russia and Belarus. Although Armenia's defense minister has stated that he wants to maintain a high level of cooperation with Russia, he needs to discuss important issues. The country does not actually participate in the CSTO, although it has not officially withdrawn from the organization.

Armenian PM says Yerevan and Baku discussed all issues for peace - media