Armenian PM's plane unable to land in Moscow due to drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's plane was unable to land in Moscow due to a drone attack that closed the Russian capital's airports. The aircraft landed in St. Petersburg after an hour of waiting for landing permission.

Armenian PM's plane unable to land in Moscow due to drone attack

The plane of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was unable to land in Moscow. Airports in the Russian capital were closed due to a drone attack, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

The Russians traditionally accused Ukraine of launching the drones. Because of this, all airports of the Moscow air hub did not accept or send flights.

Pashinyan's plane circled over the Tver region for almost an hour, waiting for permission to land, but never received it. In the end, the plane headed to St. Petersburg, where it landed around one in the morning at Pulkovo.

Pashinyan was flying to Moscow to participate in a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Recall

Last week, four unknown military drones violated the no-fly zone near Dublin Airport, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed.

On Monday, Zelenskyy stated that he was aware of the movement of unknown drones along the flight path of his plane when he was heading to Ireland, noting that an appropriate investigation would be conducted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

