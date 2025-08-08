Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign peace agreement at White House - Trump

Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to sign a peace agreement at a meeting in the White House, US President Donald Trump announced on the social network Truth Social on the night of August 8, writes UNN.

I look forward to meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House tomorrow (August 8) for a historic peace summit. (...) Tomorrow (August 8), President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for the official signing ceremony of the peace agreement. - Trump wrote.

The United States, he said, will also "sign bilateral agreements with both countries to jointly exploit economic opportunities so that we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus region."

