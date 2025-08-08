$41.610.07
Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign peace agreement at White House - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

US President Donald Trump announced the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8. The ceremony will take held at the White House with the participation of leaders from both countries.

Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign peace agreement at White House - Trump

Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to sign a peace agreement at a meeting in the White House, US President Donald Trump announced on the social network Truth Social on the night of August 8, writes UNN.

I look forward to meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House tomorrow (August 8) for a historic peace summit. (...) Tomorrow (August 8), President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for the official signing ceremony of the peace agreement.

- Trump wrote.

The United States, he said, will also "sign bilateral agreements with both countries to jointly exploit economic opportunities so that we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus region."

Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign peace deal in Washington, US to get exclusive transit corridor rights - Reuters08.08.25, 01:32 • 3160 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ilham Aliyev
Truth Social
White House
Nikol Pashinyan
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
United States