Pashinyan says Putin did not invite him to the inauguration

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he has not received an invitation to Vladimir Putin's inauguration, UNN reports citing news.am.

"I received an invitation from Turkish President Erdogan to attend the inauguration, but I did not receive an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin," the Armenian prime minister said.

He explained that he had not received an invitation from the Russian president, but even if he had, today's conversation (meaning the press conference - ed.), in his opinion, is no less important.

"Obviously, we are discussing very important issues," Pashinyan said.

However, Pashinyan will meet with Putin tomorrow, May 8. They will talk about "eliminating negative nuances in Armenian-Russian friendly relations.

"Tomorrow I will go to Moscow to chair a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and will also have a meeting with the President of the Russian Federation.

Russia's agenda is very diverse. There are a number of accumulated problems, and some of these problems were voiced, in particular, to eliminate negative nuances in Armenian-Russian friendly relations," the Armenian prime minister said.

According to him, both bilateral and multilateral issues will be discussed. "The rest will be discussed in more detail after the meeting," he said.

