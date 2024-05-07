The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist

De facto, foreign countries perceive Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as the ruler of the Russian Federation, but undemocratically elected. This opinion was expressed by Volodymyr Horbach, a political analyst at the Institute for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation, to UNN, adding that the world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler.

The very concept of legitimacy is different from legality. Legality is a legal concept, while legitimacy is a political concept and includes, above all, trust. A legitimate ruler is someone who is trusted. From the point of view of Russian citizens, I think they can mostly perceive Putin as a legitimate ruler. As for foreign countries, the situation is different - Horbach said.

The analyst reminded that on May 6, the Foreign Ministry statedthat Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine has already announced that it does not consider Putin to be a legitimate president of Russia. Western countries - differently. Almost all of them expressed reservations about meeting the criteria of a democratic choice, competitive elections, and so on. That is, there is no such trust in him as a democratic leader, democratically elected. But there is an assessment of the reality, the real situation, that this person has real power in this territory, and this is recognized as a fact. De facto, he is perceived as the ruler of this territory, but undemocratically elected - Horbach noted.

He also explained what it means for Ukraine not to recognize Putin as the legitimate president of Russia.

Ukraine's non-recognition of Putin as president or a legitimate president means that it is impossible to negotiate with him. This is basically a response to the Russian decision to put President Zelenskyy on the wanted list. It also meant the impossibility of negotiations - Horbach said.

The expert noted that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are impossible as long as Zelenskyy and Putin are presidents. He noted that in order to have a dialog with Putin, he needs to be recognized.

The Ukrainian interest here is that if Putin is unrecognized and cannot be dialogued with, then with whom should we dialog? Dialogue with everyone else about what to do with Putin. Therefore, the future international conference should not be devoted to solving the problem of Ukraine, but to solving the problem of Russia. What to do with Russia. Just like during World War II, when there were three international conferences where the Allies decided what to do with Germany and other enemies. Hitler was not present at these conferences - Horbach said.

In his opinion, the world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler, which leaves the illusion that Putin can be negotiated with.

So far, unfortunately, the world has not matured to treat Putin like Hitler, and this leaves the illusion that it is possible to negotiate with Putin and somehow regulate this problem diplomatically, which, in my opinion, is ... almost impossible. I would even say harmful - Horbach believes.

