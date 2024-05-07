The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82955 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107716 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150540 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154544 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250728 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41377 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33424 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65639 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33929 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59825 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250728 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82948 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65639 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112988 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113877 views
Actual
The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist

The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 168590 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is perceived by foreign countries as the de facto ruler of Russia, not a democratically elected one, political scientist Gorbach said. According to him, the world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler.

De facto, foreign countries perceive Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as the ruler of the Russian Federation, but undemocratically elected. This opinion was expressed by Volodymyr Horbach, a political analyst at the Institute for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation, to UNN, adding that the world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler.

The very concept of legitimacy is different from legality. Legality is a legal concept, while legitimacy is a political concept and includes, above all, trust. A legitimate ruler is someone who is trusted. From the point of view of Russian citizens, I think they can mostly perceive Putin as a legitimate ruler. As for foreign countries, the situation is different 

- Horbach said.

The analyst reminded that on May 6, the Foreign Ministry statedthat Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine has already announced that it does not consider Putin to be a legitimate president of Russia. Western countries - differently. Almost all of them expressed reservations about meeting the criteria of a democratic choice, competitive elections, and so on. That is, there is no such trust in him as a democratic leader, democratically elected. But there is an assessment of the reality, the real situation, that this person has real power in this territory, and this is recognized as a fact. De facto, he is perceived as the ruler of this territory, but undemocratically elected 

- Horbach noted.

He also explained what it means for Ukraine not to recognize Putin as the legitimate president of Russia.

Ukraine's non-recognition of Putin as president or a legitimate president means that it is impossible to negotiate with him. This is basically a response to the Russian decision to put President Zelenskyy on the wanted list. It also meant the impossibility of negotiations 

- Horbach said.

Russia puts President Zelensky on the wanted list04.05.24, 16:02 • 102314 views

The expert noted that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are impossible as long as Zelenskyy and Putin are presidents. He noted that in order to have a dialog with Putin, he needs to be recognized.

The Ukrainian interest here is that if Putin is unrecognized and cannot be dialogued with, then with whom should we dialog? Dialogue with everyone else about what to do with Putin. Therefore, the future international conference should not be devoted to solving the problem of Ukraine, but to solving the problem of Russia. What to do with Russia. Just like during World War II, when there were three international conferences where the Allies decided what to do with Germany and other enemies. Hitler was not present at these conferences 

- Horbach said.

Negotiating position after the Peace Summit in June to be handed over to Russia - President's Office04.05.24, 03:50 • 90223 views

In his opinion, the world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler, which leaves the illusion that Putin can be negotiated with.

So far, unfortunately, the world has not matured to treat Putin like Hitler, and this leaves the illusion that it is possible to negotiate with Putin and somehow regulate this problem diplomatically, which, in my opinion, is ... almost impossible. I would even say harmful 

- Horbach believes.

Putin at his "inauguration" assured of his readiness for dialogue with the West and spoke about Russia: analysts saw nothing unexpected07.05.24, 12:55 • 22197 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising