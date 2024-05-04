Negotiating position after the Peace Summit in June to be handed over to Russia - President's Office
Kyiv • UNN
The countries participating in the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia as a first step toward a just peace in Ukraine.
Countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia. Presidential spokesman Sergei Nikiforov said this in a commentary to Deutsche Welle, UNN reports .
Details
Ukraine and Switzerland are organizing a peace summit at which countries that respect international law and the UN Charter should develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia. This will be the first step toward a just peace
Recall
On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to seek ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.
