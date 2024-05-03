Skibitsky: Russia can take the Baltic States in seven days, and NATO will react in 10 days

Russia could invade the Baltic states in seven days, with NATO's response taking longer. If Ukraine's neighbors do not find a way to further increase defense production to help Kyiv, they too will eventually be in Russia's crosshairs. This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the biggest unknown factor in the war is Europe.

The Russians will take the Baltic states in seven days. At the same time, NATO's response time is 10 days Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi

The intelligence official also noted that Ukraine's bravery and sacrifice have given Europe a long-term advantage by removing the immediate threat of Russia's once feared airborne and marine corps. The question is whether Europe will return the favor by keeping Ukraine in the game.

We will continue to fight. We have no choice. We want to live. But the outcome of the war depends not only on us Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi

