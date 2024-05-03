Skibitsky: Russia can take the Baltic States in seven days, and NATO will react in 10 days
Kyiv • UNN
According to the deputy head of the Main Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia could invade the Baltic states in 7 days, while NATO's response would take 10 days, putting the Baltic states at risk if Ukraine's allies do not increase defense production to help Kyiv.
Russia could invade the Baltic states in seven days, with NATO's response taking longer. If Ukraine's neighbors do not find a way to further increase defense production to help Kyiv, they too will eventually be in Russia's crosshairs. This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, the biggest unknown factor in the war is Europe.
The Russians will take the Baltic states in seven days. At the same time, NATO's response time is 10 days
The intelligence official also noted that Ukraine's bravery and sacrifice have given Europe a long-term advantage by removing the immediate threat of Russia's once feared airborne and marine corps. The question is whether Europe will return the favor by keeping Ukraine in the game.
We will continue to fight. We have no choice. We want to live. But the outcome of the war depends not only on us
