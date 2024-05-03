Russia may be preparing an offensive in two regions of Ukraine - DIU

Russia is preparing to attack Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June. This was stated in an interview with The Economist by Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky, UNN reports .

Details

He noted that Russia has a total of 514,000 ground troops involved in the Ukrainian operation, which is higher than the 470,000 estimate given last month by NATO's top commander, General Christopher Cavoli.

According to the deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian northern group based on the border with Kharkiv currently has 35,000 troops, but the occupiers intend to increase it to 50,000-70,000.

Russia is also "generating a reserve division" of 15,000 to 20,000 men in central Russia, which it can add to the main force.

At the same time, Skibitsky emphasized that this is not enough to capture large cities.

A quick operation to get in and out is possible. But an operation to take Kharkiv or even the city of Sumy is of a different order. The Russians know this. And we know it. Deputy Chief of the DIU Vadym Skibitskyi

DIU says it's only a matter of time before Chasovyi Yar is lost