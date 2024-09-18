ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence and sovereignty - Pashinyan

CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence and sovereignty - Pashinyan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13716 views

The Armenian prime minister said that the country had frozen its participation in the CSTO because of threats to its security and sovereignty. Pashinyan emphasized that the resumption of participation is possible only after receiving concrete answers to the issues raised.

Due to the fact that the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence and sovereignty, the country has frozen its participation in the organization. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Second World Armenian Summit, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Armenia.

We have frozen our participation not only because the CSTO does not fulfill its defense obligations to Armenia, but also because, in our opinion, the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence, sovereignty and statehood

- Pashinyan said.

According to him, there are many discussions about restoring Armenia's relations with the CSTO.

"I have previously stated that we will resume our participation only if the questions raised are answered in a concrete way. Exactly two years have passed since then, and not only have no answers been given, but it is obvious that they will not be given. And the longer the delay and the more unconvincing the answers are, the more likely it is that with every second we are approaching the point of no return and no one will have a legitimate right to blame us for this," Pashinyan emphasized.

Recall

Since February, Armenia has frozen its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which is chaired by russia. In the summer, Pashinyan made a statementthat Armenia might withdraw from the CSTO. He said that some members of the alliance had failed to fulfill their treaty obligations and "planned a war against us together with Azerbaijan.

In September , he statedthat Armenia's accession to the EU was part of the country's political agenda. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with the EU and expressed hope for progress in visa liberalization negotiations.

For 4 years, belarus secretly armed Azerbaijan, prompting Pashinyan to announce withdrawal from CSTO - Politico14.06.24, 14:43 • 14333 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
nikol-pashinyanNikol Pashinyan
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan

