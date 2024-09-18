CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence and sovereignty - Pashinyan

Due to the fact that the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence and sovereignty, the country has frozen its participation in the organization. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Second World Armenian Summit, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Armenia.

We have frozen our participation not only because the CSTO does not fulfill its defense obligations to Armenia, but also because, in our opinion, the CSTO poses threats to Armenia's security, existence, sovereignty and statehood - Pashinyan said.

According to him, there are many discussions about restoring Armenia's relations with the CSTO.

"I have previously stated that we will resume our participation only if the questions raised are answered in a concrete way. Exactly two years have passed since then, and not only have no answers been given, but it is obvious that they will not be given. And the longer the delay and the more unconvincing the answers are, the more likely it is that with every second we are approaching the point of no return and no one will have a legitimate right to blame us for this," Pashinyan emphasized.

Since February, Armenia has frozen its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which is chaired by russia. In the summer, Pashinyan made a statementthat Armenia might withdraw from the CSTO. He said that some members of the alliance had failed to fulfill their treaty obligations and "planned a war against us together with Azerbaijan.

In September , he statedthat Armenia's accession to the EU was part of the country's political agenda. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with the EU and expressed hope for progress in visa liberalization negotiations.

