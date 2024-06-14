ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

For 4 years, belarus secretly armed Azerbaijan, prompting Pashinyan to announce withdrawal from CSTO - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14334 views

belarus secretly supplied modern military equipment to Azerbaijan in the period from 2018 to 2022, which gave Azerbaijan an advantage in the wars against Armenia, despite the fact that both belarus and Armenia are allies in the CSTO defense pact.

belarus supplied weapons to Azerbaijan, which it used against Armenia, although both belarus and Armenia were allies in the CSTO, an international defense pact led by russia. As UNN reports, Politico writes, citing data obtained through leaked files.

Details

The files say that belarus supplied modern military equipment to Azerbaijan between 2018 and 2022. This gave Azerbaijan an advantage in a series of wars with its longtime rival, Armenia.

At the same time, both belarus and Armenia are members of the CSTO and are obliged to defend each other in case of attack. Azerbaijan is not a member of this alliance.

Armenia refuses to finance the CSTO in 202409.05.24, 00:04 • 23141 view

Politico writes that it received more than a dozen letters, diplomatic notes, invoices, and export passports. The documents show that belarus actively assisted the Azerbaijani armed forces between 2018 and 2022, when tensions with Armenia reached a peak. The services offered included the modernization of old artillery equipment and the provision of new equipment used for electronic warfare and unmanned systems.

The documents include letters from the belarusian state Arms Export Agency to its own military-industrial firms regarding orders for modern artillery targeting equipment for Azerbaijan, as well as correspondence between the two states on the purchase of mobile anti-drone stations "Groza-S" for the Azerbaijani armed forces.

One of the diplomatic messages, which the publication has seen, also states that belarusian enterprises play an active role "in the restoration of the de-occupied territories of Azerbaijan," which demonstrates the cooperation between Azerbaijan and belarus in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Add

The files obtained by the publication explain Armenia's decision to announce its withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military alliance, which was established in 2002 and is led by russia.

On Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announcedthat his government will begin the process of withdrawal from the CSTO, saying that its members "do not fulfill their treaty obligations, but plan a war against us and Azerbaijan.

belarus summoned Armenia's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday after Pashinyan made his accusations public the day before. The ambassador was later recalled to Yerevan and the belarusian ambassador returned to minsk as part of the severance of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Armenia and NATO agree on cooperation for 202402.05.24, 10:10 • 16801 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising