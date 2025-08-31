$41.260.00
Armenia and China entered into a strategic partnership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Armenia and China officially entered into a strategic partnership, agreeing to expand cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a joint statement during the SCO summit, reaffirming support for the "one China" principle.

Armenia and China entered into a strategic partnership

Armenia and China have officially established a strategic partnership and agreed to expand cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. This was reported by "Echo of the Caucasus", according to UNN.

Details

The corresponding joint statement was adopted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China.

According to the press service of the Armenian government, the parties declared their intention to deepen cooperation in:

  • political,
    • economic,
      • humanitarian spheres.

        In particular, Pashinyan and Xi emphasized the importance of developing contacts in the fields of science, education, culture, tourism, information, and metrology.

        The Armenian Prime Minister also reaffirmed Yerevan's desire to join the SCO and agreed with the Chinese leader on expanding cooperation within the organization.

        According to Xi Jinping, China "unconditionally supports the political independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia," as well as the Armenian government's "Crossroads of Peace" project and the unblocking of regional communication routes.

        - the post states.

        The joint statement emphasizes that Armenia reaffirms its adherence to the "one China" principle, where Taiwan is recognized as an integral part of the PRC's territory, and the Chinese government is the sole legitimate representative of all China.

        The Armenian side opposed any forms of "Taiwan independence" and supported Beijing's efforts for national reunification.

        Xi Jinping, for his part, expressed support for both Armenia's and Azerbaijan's accession to the SCO.

        It should be recalled that Georgia was the first country in the region with which China established a strategic partnership back in 2023. In April 2025, a similar document was signed with Azerbaijan.

        Thus, as of today, China is a strategic partner of all three South Caucasus countries.

        Recall

        Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may meet in China. The meeting will take place during a parade in Beijing dedicated to the end of World War II in the Asian theater of operations.

        Vita Zelenetska

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Vladimir Putin
        Nikol Pashinyan
        Beijing
        Robert Fico
        Armenia
        Azerbaijan
        Taiwan
        Xi Jinping
        China
        Georgia