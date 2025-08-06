US President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House on Friday, August 8. This will be an attempt to reach an agreement between the two countries, which have been in a long-standing conflict. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing two unnamed senior White House officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the upcoming meeting is "another example of the president's efforts to end international conflicts - and receive recognition for it."

Perhaps a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be announced when the leaders of the countries meet with Trump on Friday. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are expected to meet with Trump - the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

The media reminds that the leaders of the two countries met last month in the United Arab Emirates for peace talks, "no resolution was announced, despite officials earlier this year stating that a preliminary agreement was being developed."

Recall

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Kremlin is accelerating the manning of its military base in Armenia amid escalating relations with Azerbaijan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan push back Russia's influence, which has lost foreign policy leverage - Center for Countering Disinformation