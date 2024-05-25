Armenian PM's helicopter made an emergency landing

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's helicopter made an emergency landing, writes UNN with reference to News.am and a message from Pashinyan himself.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's helicopter has reportedly made an emergency landing at Vanadzor stadium, as reported by Haikakan Zhamanak, a website owned by the prime minister's family.

According to preliminary information, the Prime Minister was on his way to Tashir.

“My dear ones, everything is fine. Due to bad weather conditions, our helicopter made an unscheduled landing in Vanadzor. Now we continue our journey by car. I wish everyone a good day,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

