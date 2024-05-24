"No bullet marks": Iranian General Staff announces preliminary report on plane crash that killed President Raisi

Iranian experts have found no signs of external influence on the helicopter in which President Ibrahim Raisi was killed. The commission investigating the scale and causes of the helicopter crash came to a preliminary conclusion that the helicopter burst into flames after colliding with a mountain. This is stated in the commission's report, which was released by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, reports the Iranian agency IRNA, writes UNN.

The report states that the helicopter did not deviate from the planned route and that a minute and a half before the crash, the pilots of the presidential helicopter were communicating with the crews of the other two vehicles in the group.

Analysts say that they did not notice anything suspicious in the conversations of the dispatchers themselves.

The Iranian General Staff adds that no traces of bullets or similar damage were found on the wreckage of the crashed helicopter. Previously, the helicopter burst into flames after a collision with a mountain

At the same time, the General Staff said that in order to accurately determine the causes and preconditions of the helicopter crash, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces needs more time to collect and study the relevant documents.

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi crashed on May 19. Foreign Minister Hussein-Amir Abdullahian was also on board.

On the day of the airplane crash , there were unfavorable weather conditions and thick fog in the northwestern region of Iran, which complicated the search operation at the scene.