"No bullet marks": Iranian General Staff announces preliminary report on plane crash that killed President Raisi

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 7360 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85158 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241093 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172296 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163942 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220496 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111679 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43427 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62288 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107596 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64325 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241093 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220496 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206956 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220067 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 7360 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15642 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22444 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107596 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111679 views
"No bullet marks": Iranian General Staff announces preliminary report on plane crash that killed President Raisi

"No bullet marks": Iranian General Staff announces preliminary report on plane crash that killed President Raisi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17291 views

A commission of inquiry into the plane crash that killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has preliminarily concluded that the helicopter burst into flames after colliding with a mountain, finding no signs of external influence.

Iranian experts have found no signs of external influence on the helicopter in which President Ibrahim Raisi was killed. The commission investigating the scale and causes of the helicopter crash came to a preliminary conclusion that the helicopter burst into flames after colliding with a mountain. This is stated in the commission's report, which was released by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, reports the Iranian agency IRNA, writes UNN.

Details

The report states that the helicopter did not deviate from the planned route and that a minute and a half before the crash, the pilots of the presidential helicopter were communicating with the crews of the other two vehicles in the group.

Analysts say that they did not notice anything suspicious in the conversations of the dispatchers themselves.

The Iranian General Staff adds that no traces of bullets or similar damage were found on the wreckage of the crashed helicopter. Previously, the helicopter burst into flames after a collision with a mountain

The death of Iran's president: who was Raisi and what is known about his successor20.05.24, 15:30 • 414423 views

At the same time, the General Staff said that in order to accurately determine the causes and preconditions of the helicopter crash, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces needs more time to collect and study the relevant documents.

Recall

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi crashed on May 19. Foreign Minister Hussein-Amir Abdullahian was also on board.

On the day of the airplane crash , there were unfavorable weather conditions and thick fog in the northwestern region of Iran, which complicated the search operation at the scene.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
iranIran

Contact us about advertising