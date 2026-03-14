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Cuba confirms talks with US amid oil blockade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

President Díaz-Canel confirmed the start of a dialogue with the US amid fuel shortages. Trump threatens regime change and tariffs for the island's oil suppliers.

Cuba confirms talks with US amid oil blockade

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that his government is negotiating with the administration of US President Donald Trump to find ways to resolve contradictions between the two countries, particularly against the backdrop of the oil blockade. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that his government is negotiating with the Trump administration to find ways to resolve contradictions between the two countries, as the Caribbean nation continues to experience the effects of the US oil blockade," the publication writes.

According to him, no fuel has been supplied to Cuba for three months, and negotiations between the two countries are at an early stage.

As the publication writes, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Cuba is in "deep trouble," threatening a "friendly takeover."

White House Prepares Economic Deal with Cuba That Could Ease Travel to Havana08.03.26, 22:48 • 8199 views

"Cuba is experiencing numerous power outages as the island struggles with a fuel shortage exacerbated by US pressure. Since returning to the White House, Trump has made it clear that he seeks to change Cuba's leadership. He has also threatened to impose tariffs on goods imported into the US from any country that supplies Cuba with oil," the publication adds.

On Friday, the White House told the BBC: "As the President stated, we are negotiating with Cuba, whose leaders must make a deal that, in his opinion, 'will be very easy to make.'"

Trump's plan for Cuba could make the US the island's economic patron13.03.26, 07:30 • 4706 views

In his address to the nation, Díaz-Canel noted that the lack of fuel supplies to Cuba over the past three months has led to a gradual depletion of diesel and fuel oil reserves. In view of this, he said, the country's electricity grid is becoming increasingly unstable. To mitigate the consequences, Cuba has increased domestic oil and gas production, as well as solar energy production.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Cuba "will soon fall," but it wants to make a deal, so he will send US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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