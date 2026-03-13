Trump's plan for Cuba could make the US the island's economic patron
The Trump administration is tightening sanctions and restricting oil supplies to bring about a change of power in Cuba. The US plans to make the island's economy dependent on Washington.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a new strategy regarding Cuba, which involves increasing economic pressure on the island. According to sources in Washington, the plan's goal is to make the Cuban economy financially dependent on the United States. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
According to people familiar with the discussions, the White House does not consider military invasion as the primary option. Instead, the focus is on economic levers – restricting energy supplies and strengthening sanctions.
Cuba will fall soon. Cuba is ready – after 50 years
Economic pressure on Havana
Washington has already intensified economic measures against Havana, including imposing a de facto quarantine on oil supplies to the Cuban government. The US has also used tariff pressure to persuade Mexico to stop supplying fuel to the island.
At the same time, the American authorities allow the sale of fuel to the private sector of Cuba, but not to state structures. Havana called such actions a form of "collective punishment," stating that they worsen the economic situation for the population.
Possible change of power
According to sources, the US is considering the possibility of political changes on the island following the Venezuelan model. There, after the removal of Nicolás Maduro, the administration more loyal to Washington supported the government.
In the case of Cuba, American officials allegedly contacted Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro – the grandson of former President Raúl Castro. The current President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, stated that he is ready for negotiations with the US, but only "on equal terms," while warning about strengthening the country's defense.
