White House Prepares Economic Deal with Cuba That Could Ease Travel to Havana

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
07:46 PM • 5886 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 18854 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 44136 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 28667 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 28160 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 26087 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 36812 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79538 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43998 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 44169 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
0m/s
43%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Powerful explosion at the Tochmash plant in Donetsk destroyed an ammunition and UAV warehousePhotoVideoMarch 8, 11:51 AM • 10674 views
New Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten visited a destroyed high-rise building in KyivPhotoMarch 8, 12:50 PM • 8518 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 19420 views
Discovery in New Mexico caves changes understanding of the possibility of life on other planets05:36 PM • 6144 views
Son of slain Ayatollah likely to become new supreme leader of Iran – sources06:42 PM • 7816 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 44140 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 73441 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 79191 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 108453 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 71823 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Andriy Sybiha
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 19458 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 27937 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 30438 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 31446 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 32068 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Truth Social

White House Prepares Economic Deal with Cuba That Could Ease Travel to Havana

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

The Trump administration plans to ease sanctions and expand air travel with Cuba. The agreement provides for business preferences and simplified visa rules.

White House Prepares Economic Deal with Cuba That Could Ease Travel to Havana

The administration of President Donald Trump is in the final stages of developing an economic agreement with Cuba. According to USA Today, citing sources in the administration, an official announcement may be made soon. The document provides not only for a change in trade relations, but also for a significant simplification of travel rules for American citizens to Havana. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Until recently, Washington had been tightening sanctions against the Cuban regime, including imposing tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island. However, according to insiders, the White House is now considering the possibility of "soft power." The agreement may include easing sanctions in exchange for economic preferences for American businesses in the energy and tourism sectors.

Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricity05.03.26, 02:58 • 23577 views

The Trump administration views the economic agreement as a way to strengthen American influence on the island while avoiding direct conflict

- the publication notes.

What the agreement will change for citizens

It is expected that one of the key points will be the permission to expand air travel and simplify visa procedures for cultural and business trips. This will be a significant step forward after a period of strict restrictions imposed in early 2026. In addition to tourism, issues of investment in the Cuban private sector, which Washington considers a strategic partner for stabilizing the region, are being discussed.

Trump says Cuba will 'fall soon'06.03.26, 22:44 • 9629 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Cuba
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump