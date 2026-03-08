White House Prepares Economic Deal with Cuba That Could Ease Travel to Havana

The administration of President Donald Trump is in the final stages of developing an economic agreement with Cuba. According to USA Today, citing sources in the administration, an official announcement may be made soon. The document provides not only for a change in trade relations, but also for a significant simplification of travel rules for American citizens to Havana. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Until recently, Washington had been tightening sanctions against the Cuban regime, including imposing tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island. However, according to insiders, the White House is now considering the possibility of "soft power." The agreement may include easing sanctions in exchange for economic preferences for American businesses in the energy and tourism sectors.

Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricity

The Trump administration views the economic agreement as a way to strengthen American influence on the island while avoiding direct conflict - the publication notes.

What the agreement will change for citizens

It is expected that one of the key points will be the permission to expand air travel and simplify visa procedures for cultural and business trips. This will be a significant step forward after a period of strict restrictions imposed in early 2026. In addition to tourism, issues of investment in the Cuban private sector, which Washington considers a strategic partner for stabilizing the region, are being discussed.

Trump says Cuba will 'fall soon'