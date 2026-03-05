Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricity

$43.450.22
08:04 PM • 7424 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 17424 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 29273 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 39122 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 27441 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 30585 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 55913 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80250 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67480 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68999 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 13551 views
Israel's F-35 shot down a Russian-made Iranian plane over Tehran for the first time, having fired 5,000 shells since the start of the campaignVideoMarch 4, 03:41 PM • 6194 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 21601 views
Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian mediaMarch 4, 04:47 PM • 5112 views
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGCMarch 4, 05:01 PM • 7302 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 21649 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 29277 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 39126 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 37586 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 37181 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Péter Szijjártó
Iran
United States
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 13578 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 27875 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 35329 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 42773 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 46632 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

A massive blackout occurred in Cuba due to the failure of the largest thermal power plant, leaving Havana and most of the country without electricity. Restoration could take up to 72 hours due to an outdated grid and a shortage of spare parts.

Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricity

Cuba has experienced another critical national power grid outage, affecting the territory from the western province of Pinar del Río to the central regions of the country. The state-owned company Unión Eléctrica reported that the blackout was caused by the sudden failure of the largest thermal power plant, Antonio Guiteras. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The failure of the Antonio Guiteras plant, located near the city of Matanzas, triggered a chain reaction in the country's outdated power grid. Experts note that it may take up to 72 hours to restore the facility's operation, as the system is in an emergency state due to a lack of spare parts and chronic underfunding.

Cuban authorities officially blame the energy collapse on years of US sanctions, which prevent the modernization of generating capacities and the purchase of necessary volumes of fuel oil for the operation of thermal power plants.

Impact of American pressure on the island's fuel supply

The situation became critical after Washington introduced additional tariffs and sanctions against any companies and countries that continue to supply oil to Cuba.

Tanker with Russian fuel stopped en route to Cuba27.02.26, 00:12 • 7122 views

Havana residents, already accustomed to daily scheduled outages lasting up to 20 hours, accepted the current massive blackout without protests, relying on their own generators and solar panels.

However, engineers and industry experts warn that such a state of affairs cannot be considered normal and indicates deep systemic degradation. Due to the electricity deficit, many schools in the country have stopped working, public transport movement has been restricted, and water supply in residential areas has been disrupted, putting the island on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Trump suggested the possibility of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba amid a deep crisis in the country27.02.26, 21:02 • 6699 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Cuba
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
United States