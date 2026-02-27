Tanker with Russian fuel stopped en route to Cuba

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
07:13 PM • 5480 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 13029 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 15756 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 16589 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 28116 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 17720 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 82720 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 43883 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51393 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 64216 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0m/s
77%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 23589 views
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivityFebruary 26, 02:32 PM • 8394 views
Ukraine does not need instructions from 'Russian world' retransmitters - Stefanchuk responded to accusations from the Georgian Parliament SpeakerFebruary 26, 03:45 PM • 3936 views
US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media06:02 PM • 7412 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 4192 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 28116 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 23595 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 82720 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 70416 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 75077 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 4194 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 40237 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 50601 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 53234 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 59067 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Film

Tanker with Russian fuel stopped en route to Cuba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The tanker "Seahorse" with Russian diesel fuel for Cuba has stopped in the North Atlantic. This delay threatens to deepen the fuel shortage on the island, where the electricity supply situation is already catastrophic.

Tanker with Russian fuel stopped en route to Cuba

The vessel "Seahorse", which was transporting Russian diesel fuel for Cuba's energy needs, has stopped moving towards its destination and is currently drifting in the North Atlantic. The sudden change in the oil tanker's route threatens to deepen the fuel shortage on the Caribbean island, where the electricity supply situation has already reached catastrophic proportions. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to analytics company Kpler Ltd., the vessel is transporting about 200,000 barrels of Russian fuel, which was transshipped from another tanker near Cyprus.

Ship tracking monitoring services recorded the stop of the voyage on Wednesday, but the official reasons for the change of course have not yet been reported. Given the complex logistics of Russian exports under international sanctions, any delay of such a volume of fuel is critical for countries dependent on direct energy subsidies from Moscow.

Consequences for Cuba's energy system and population

The lack of imported fuel has already led to a sharp reduction in available electricity in the country since the beginning of 2026, paralyzing public transport and industrial facilities.

Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapse21.02.26, 06:14 • 12919 views

Satellite images show a 50% decrease in night lighting on the island, indicating prolonged and large-scale power outages in residential areas.

The lack of fuel for power plants threatens the functioning of basic infrastructure, forcing the local population to face the most severe energy crisis in decades.

Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockade10.02.26, 01:37 • 51745 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Cuba
Bloomberg L.P.
Cyprus