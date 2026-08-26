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08:38 AM • 12384 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22954 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18898 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21906 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27108 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22646 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18617 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13109 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41293 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Miguel Díaz-Canel

Cuban politician
Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is a Cuban politician, President of Cuba, and Chairman of the Council of State of Cuba. Born in 1960. Member of the Communist Party of Cuba. In 2018, he succeeded Raúl Castro as president. He became the first leader of Cuba in the last 60 years who does not belong to the Castro family.
2013
Appointed First Vice President of the Council of State of Cuba
2018
Headed the Council of Ministers of Cuba and the Council of State of the country
2019
Assumed the office of President of the country
2021
During his rule, the country was swept by mass anti-government protests – the largest in several decades
2023
Re-elected as president for the next term
News by theme
Trump seeks redemption in Cuba after his regime-change failure in Iran - CNN

The US has accused Raul Castro of murders and tightened the oil blockade of the island. Trump is seeking regime change in Cuba following the Venezuelan scenario.

News of the World • May 21, 10:08 AM • 4383 views
Rubio offers Cubans a "new path" and $100 million

Marco Rubio has proposed $100 million in aid to Cubans, bypassing the GAESA elite. He called for the creation of a new Cuba and the overthrow of communism.

News of the World • May 21, 05:52 AM • 4029 views
Cuban President refuses to resign over US suspicions

Miguel Díaz-Canel stated his readiness to leave office only by decision of the people. He accused journalists of working for the US State Department.

Politics • April 10, 01:33 AM • 4396 views
Cuba refused to discuss the president's resignation in talks with the US

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba stated that a change of power is impossible for the sake of an agreement with Washington. The country's political system is not a subject of bargaining with the US.

Politics • March 21, 02:14 PM • 6135 views
US banned Cuba from receiving Russian oil despite energy crisis

The US Treasury Department has added Cuba to the list of countries prohibited from unloading Russian oil products. The island is suffering from fuel shortages and an energy blockade.

News of the World • March 20, 03:27 PM • 5715 views
Russian oil could partially save Cuba from fuel crisisPhoto

The vessel is transporting 700,000 barrels of oil to the island after a three-month hiatus. The delivery will only partially alleviate the shortage due to the lengthy refining time.

Economy • March 17, 10:47 PM • 10492 views
Cuba experiences full blackout after oil blockade

Cuba's energy system has completely collapsed after oil supplies were halted. The country is canceling classes and flights due to a critical fuel shortage.

News of the World • March 16, 09:26 PM • 6493 views
Cuba confirms talks with US amid oil blockade

President Díaz-Canel confirmed the start of a dialogue with the US amid fuel shortages. Trump threatens regime change and tariffs for the island's oil suppliers.

News of the World • March 14, 09:39 AM • 4848 views