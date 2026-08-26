Miguel Díaz-Canel
The US has accused Raul Castro of murders and tightened the oil blockade of the island. Trump is seeking regime change in Cuba following the Venezuelan scenario.
Marco Rubio has proposed $100 million in aid to Cubans, bypassing the GAESA elite. He called for the creation of a new Cuba and the overthrow of communism.
Miguel Díaz-Canel stated his readiness to leave office only by decision of the people. He accused journalists of working for the US State Department.
The Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba stated that a change of power is impossible for the sake of an agreement with Washington. The country's political system is not a subject of bargaining with the US.
The US Treasury Department has added Cuba to the list of countries prohibited from unloading Russian oil products. The island is suffering from fuel shortages and an energy blockade.
The vessel is transporting 700,000 barrels of oil to the island after a three-month hiatus. The delivery will only partially alleviate the shortage due to the lengthy refining time.
Cuba's energy system has completely collapsed after oil supplies were halted. The country is canceling classes and flights due to a critical fuel shortage.
President Díaz-Canel confirmed the start of a dialogue with the US amid fuel shortages. Trump threatens regime change and tariffs for the island's oil suppliers.