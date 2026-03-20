The US Treasury Department has stated that it will not allow Cuba to receive Russian oil, even as the fuel-starved island prepares to receive two tankers of oil and gas. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNBC.

Details

The Office of Foreign Assets Control at the US Treasury Department has added Cuba to the list of countries prohibited from engaging in transactions related to the sale, supply, or unloading of oil or petroleum products of Russian origin.

Previously, the US temporarily allowed the purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea as part of efforts to stabilize energy markets during the war against Iran, which is being waged by the US and Israel. This short-term measure suspended sanctions that were first imposed against Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally

Plagued by power outages and a deepening economic crisis amid an oil blockade by the US, Cuba, where communists have ruled since 1959, is currently facing its greatest challenge since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Cuba was heavily dependent on oil from Venezuela, but has effectively been without supplies since early January 2026, when the US launched a military operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking to remove Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel from power. He has held this position since 2018.