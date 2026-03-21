Cuba refused to discuss the president's resignation in talks with the US

Cuba has stated that it is not considering a change of power or political system as part of ongoing negotiations with the United States, which are taking place amid a deep economic crisis. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

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Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío emphasized that no issues regarding the country's president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, can be the subject of agreements with Washington.

Cuba's political system is not negotiable, and, of course, neither the president nor any state office can be discussed with the US - he stated.

This statement came amid reports in American media that the Donald Trump administration was allegedly considering options for an economic agreement with Cuba that could involve a change in the country's leadership.

Earlier, Cuba confirmed the start of a dialogue with the US, which is taking place against the backdrop of an energy and economic crisis caused, in particular, by restrictions on oil supplies.

At the same time, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced the country's readiness for possible threats and emphasized that Havana does not rule out the risk of aggression from the US.

Havana also notes that, despite the difficult relations, the parties have a number of topics for discussion, including trade issues and mutual economic claims.

Trump said he could do "whatever he wants" with Cuba