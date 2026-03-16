Cuba experiences full blackout after oil blockade

Cuba's energy system completely failed - a massive power outage occurred across the country on Monday. This was reported by the state power grid operator, noting that specialists are trying to gradually restore electricity supply. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

This is the first complete grid collapse since the US effectively cut off oil supplies to the island. Cuba is heavily dependent on imported fuel for electricity generation, so the oil shortage quickly exacerbated the energy crisis.

Fuel shortages and economic problems

According to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the country has received virtually no oil supplies for the past three months. Authorities say sanctions and the fuel blockade are having a serious impact on the economy and people's lives.

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Due to the energy shortage, the government is forced to cut school classes, postpone mass events, and limit transport services. Many hospitals are also operating on a reduced schedule.

Protests and tourism problems

Amid ongoing power outages, protests have already taken place in some cities. Residents complain about power outages and food shortages.

The energy crisis has also affected tourism. Canadian airline Air Canada has suspended flights to Cuba due to a shortage of aviation fuel, and restrictions may remain in effect until at least November.

Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricity