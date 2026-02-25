A meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky makes sense only for finalizing agreements - Peskov

$43.260.03
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 5860 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 15753 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 15405 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 15828 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25985 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21760 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25139 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22447 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19248 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukraine's EU accession in 2027 is unrealistic - Austrian government ministerFebruary 25, 08:33 AM • 5640 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 23308 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 11744 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 15803 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 16169 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 15755 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25987 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 48731 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 58618 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 76335 views
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 20502 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 24138 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 26582 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 30424 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38712 views
A meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky makes sense only for finalizing agreements - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A personal meeting between the leaders of Russia, the USA, and Ukraine is possible only at the final stage of negotiations. Separate contacts between Putin and Zelensky remain questionable.

A meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky makes sense only for finalizing agreements - Peskov

Moscow believes that a personal meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine makes sense only at the final stage of negotiations, while separate contacts between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are currently in question. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the trilateral format is possible only after concrete results are achieved in the negotiations.

It makes sense for Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy to meet personally in a trilateral format only to finalize already developed agreements.

– Peskov stated.

He also noted that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy currently has no clear prospect.

Zelenskyy: I have a simple message for Putin - I am ready for a meeting24.02.26, 13:50 • 3010 views

The meaning of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy remains in question as long as Kyiv maintains its current negotiating positions.

– he said.

Separately, Peskov stated that the invitation to the President of Ukraine to visit Moscow, according to the Kremlin, remains valid.

The offer for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow remains in force. Putin always keeps his word.

– added the press secretary.

Kremlin stated that contacts between Putin and Zelenskyy are "possible only in Moscow"02.02.26, 12:44 • 6559 views

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that negotiations on ending the war are ongoing at several levels. The main difficulties are related to political decisions and the issue of territories, as well as the military component.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

