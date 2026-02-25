Moscow believes that a personal meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine makes sense only at the final stage of negotiations, while separate contacts between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are currently in question. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the trilateral format is possible only after concrete results are achieved in the negotiations.

It makes sense for Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy to meet personally in a trilateral format only to finalize already developed agreements. – Peskov stated.

He also noted that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy currently has no clear prospect.

The meaning of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy remains in question as long as Kyiv maintains its current negotiating positions. – he said.

Separately, Peskov stated that the invitation to the President of Ukraine to visit Moscow, according to the Kremlin, remains valid.

The offer for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow remains in force. Putin always keeps his word. – added the press secretary.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that negotiations on ending the war are ongoing at several levels. The main difficulties are related to political decisions and the issue of territories, as well as the military component.