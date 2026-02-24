Zelenskyy: I have a simple message for Putin - I am ready for a meeting

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
12:04 PM • 804 views
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 16572 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 15632 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 15200 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 15864 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 15388 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 21924 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40326 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30731 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30301 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 11213 views
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 6406 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 18559 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 5470 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 11836 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 16589 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 41017 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 60964 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 64279 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 157145 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 22377 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 20195 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 20934 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 39216 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 73611 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Zelenskyy: I have a simple message for Putin - I am ready for a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Putin. He also emphasized the importance of pressure from the US and Europe on Putin to end the war.

Zelenskyy: I have a simple message for Putin - I am ready for a meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with ARD that he is "ready" to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, writes UNN.

Details

To achieve a ceasefire, Zelenskyy, the publication writes, "expressed readiness for compromise and openness to negotiations on Russia's territorial claims." The Kremlin head demands that Ukraine withdraw troops from those parts of Donbas that are currently under Ukraine's control.

"Territorial issues can only be finally resolved between heads of state and government," Zelenskyy said.

I have a simple message for Putin: I am ready to meet. We must end the war

- said Zelenskyy.

According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, ending the war depends primarily on the pressure exerted on Putin by the United States and Europeans. 

"The war will end when US President Trump, together with the Europeans, tames Putin and forces him to start real negotiations that will yield results," Zelenskyy said. 

The President, it is noted, summarized more than four years of the Russian invasion. He spoke in detail about the role of Germany and other European partners. He "did not hold back criticism, especially regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán." "If he blocks 90 billion euros, then he puts himself on the same level as Putin and Lukashenka," Zelenskyy said.

Regarding the expectation of EU membership, Zelenskyy stated that "it is time to take Ukraine's accession negotiations to a new level and open the so-called negotiation clusters." "The fact that this has not happened yet is unfair": "We are carrying out these reforms during the war. We are achieving more during the war than other accession candidates in peacetime," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stated that he continues to insist on a specific date for EU accession, although he does not name 2027, which he proposed earlier, the publication writes.

In addition, Zelenskyy called on European states to increase economic pressure on Russia and, in particular, to further limit its oil exports.

Zelenskyy mostly expressed words of praise and gratitude to Germany. However, Zelenskyy would like to see a more active role for Germany after a ceasefire than has been discussed so far. He noted that France and Great Britain have already agreed to send troops to Ukraine to facilitate peacekeeping. "Of course, we would like Germany to join these countries. But this is exclusively Germany's independent decision," the President said.

From a military point of view, the President of Ukraine characterized the four years since the Russian invasion primarily as a defeat for the aggressor, Russia, the publication writes. "Russia is fighting to destroy us as an independent state - we have not allowed this," Zelenskyy said. He also stated that he does not believe that Ukraine is currently losing the war – this is a "Russian narrative."

Zelenskyy pointed to recent successes. For example, Ukraine managed to recapture 300 square kilometers of land in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

As the publication writes, "in the future, Ukraine will benefit from the shutdown of the Starlink satellite internet system for the Russian army." Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, made this decision a few weeks ago. Before that, many Russian units used Starlink for communication.

Now only Ukrainian units will be able to use it; their terminals will be included in the so-called "white list." Military experts say that Starlink provided particularly reliable and secure communication.

Zelenskyy: Putin and Russia mean war from Chechnya and Georgia to Ukraine and Africa24.02.26, 11:59 • 2222 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Starlink
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
SpaceX
Donald Trump
European Union
Elon Musk
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán