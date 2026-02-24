Zelenskyy: Putin and Russia mean war from Chechnya and Georgia to Ukraine and Africa
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin is synonymous with war, recalling conflicts in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, African countries, and Ukraine. He emphasized that Putin does not recognize the value of human life and human rights.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been synonymous with the word "war" since 1999. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the European Parliament on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
Putin is war itself. He started wars in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, African countries, and Ukraine. This is the first time in history that Moscow has come to Europe with a very cruel, ruthless anti-European project.
He added: Putin does not understand and does not accept that in Europe, the life of every person, as well as the rule of human rights, is the highest value.
Putin's Russia started a war in Chechnya, then invaded Georgia and Ukraine, unleashed wars in Syria and African countries. It does not respect or recognize the borders and sovereignties of its neighbors, except for China and North Korea. Russia also supports the dictatorial regime in Iran.
In his speech to the European Parliament, the President also reiterated his call for a clear date for Ukraine's EU membership and urged allies and partners in Europe to act more actively against Russia.
