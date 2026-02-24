Zelenskyy: Putin and Russia mean war from Chechnya and Georgia to Ukraine and Africa

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been synonymous with the word "war" since 1999. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the European Parliament on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Putin is war itself. He started wars in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, African countries, and Ukraine. This is the first time in history that Moscow has come to Europe with a very cruel, ruthless anti-European project. - Zelenskyy noted.

He added: Putin does not understand and does not accept that in Europe, the life of every person, as well as the rule of human rights, is the highest value.

Putin's Russia started a war in Chechnya, then invaded Georgia and Ukraine, unleashed wars in Syria and African countries. It does not respect or recognize the borders and sovereignties of its neighbors, except for China and North Korea. Russia also supports the dictatorial regime in Iran. - Zelenskyy noted.

In his speech to the European Parliament, the President also reiterated his call for a clear date for Ukraine's EU membership and urged allies and partners in Europe to act more actively against Russia.

We must say "no" to Russian war criminals - the head of state's statement reads.

