Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's war against Ukraine is approaching a phase he called the "beginning of the end" of Europe's largest conflict since World War II. He stated this in an interview with Financial Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, the president urged the United States not to succumb to the Kremlin's negotiating maneuvers and Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "games."

Zelenskyy's key message was that any ceasefire without clear and binding Western security guarantees would only be a respite for Moscow. According to him, Russia would use the truce to regroup and prepare a new attack, so Ukraine needs not a "truce for a pause," but a real end to the war.

The war could start again. The truce could fail. We don't need a pause. We need an end to the war - said Zelenskyy.

On EU accession

Separately, the Ukrainian leader appealed to the European Union with a demand to stop procrastinating and set a specific date for Ukraine's accession. He emphasized that this is possible as early as 2027 and warned that without a defined deadline, Russia would continue to try to block Ukraine's European integration for decades.

About Putin and Trump

The President of Ukraine also stated that Putin is trying to use contacts with Donald Trump to weaken Kyiv's position in negotiations. Zelenskyy called the Russians' behavior "bad acting" and emphasized that Putin cannot be trusted.

Zelenskyy also reported that, according to intelligence estimates, Russia offered the United States an economic cooperation package of up to $12 billion with items "about Ukraine," including resources in the occupied territories.

On the cost of war for Russians

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that Russia is paying an extremely high price for its advance. According to intelligence data voiced by the president, in 2025, its "creeping" offensives allegedly cost an average of 167 military lives for every kilometer of occupied territory.

Zelenskyy added that Russian statements about controlling positions often do not correspond to reality, and in some areas of the front, Ukrainian forces, on the contrary, are making progress. Among the factors, he mentioned the ban on unauthorized use of the Starlink system by Russians.

He rejected claims that Kyiv seeks a pause for regrouping, calling it a lie, and cited data: Russia mobilizes about 40,000 troops per month and loses 35,000.

Finally, Zelenskyy once again emphasized that he relies primarily on Ukrainians, the army, and domestic production, and also warned that a truce without guarantees carries the risk of failure and renewed war.

