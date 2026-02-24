Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FT

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 700 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 3690 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 16998 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 36239 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 29019 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 28875 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 22710 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 16463 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 14157 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 13278 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
88%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's historyFebruary 23, 11:22 PM • 15966 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increasedPhotoFebruary 24, 12:34 AM • 10432 views
In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvniasFebruary 24, 01:09 AM • 5618 views
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 12543 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 9824 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 32245 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 52750 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 56372 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 149173 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 158203 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Dnipro (city)
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 17381 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 15304 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 16278 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 35095 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 69127 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Ukrainian leader emphasized: Russia is paying too high a price for the war, Ukraine is approaching its end, but still needs guarantees from the US and the European community. In particular, this refers to EU membership.

Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's war against Ukraine is approaching a phase he called the "beginning of the end" of Europe's largest conflict since World War II. He stated this in an interview with Financial Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, the president urged the United States not to succumb to the Kremlin's negotiating maneuvers and Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "games."

Zelenskyy's key message was that any ceasefire without clear and binding Western security guarantees would only be a respite for Moscow. According to him, Russia would use the truce to regroup and prepare a new attack, so Ukraine needs not a "truce for a pause," but a real end to the war.

The war could start again. The truce could fail. We don't need a pause. We need an end to the war

- said Zelenskyy.

On EU accession

Separately, the Ukrainian leader appealed to the European Union with a demand to stop procrastinating and set a specific date for Ukraine's accession. He emphasized that this is possible as early as 2027 and warned that without a defined deadline, Russia would continue to try to block Ukraine's European integration for decades.

About Putin and Trump

The President of Ukraine also stated that Putin is trying to use contacts with Donald Trump to weaken Kyiv's position in negotiations. Zelenskyy called the Russians' behavior "bad acting" and emphasized that Putin cannot be trusted.

Zelenskyy also reported that, according to intelligence estimates, Russia offered the United States an economic cooperation package of up to $12 billion with items "about Ukraine," including resources in the occupied territories.

On the cost of war for Russians

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that Russia is paying an extremely high price for its advance. According to intelligence data voiced by the president, in 2025, its "creeping" offensives allegedly cost an average of 167 military lives for every kilometer of occupied territory.

Zelenskyy added that Russian statements about controlling positions often do not correspond to reality, and in some areas of the front, Ukrainian forces, on the contrary, are making progress. Among the factors, he mentioned the ban on unauthorized use of the Starlink system by Russians.

He rejected claims that Kyiv seeks a pause for regrouping, calling it a lie, and cited data: Russia mobilizes about 40,000 troops per month and loses 35,000.

Finally, Zelenskyy once again emphasized that he relies primarily on Ukrainians, the army, and domestic production, and also warned that a truce without guarantees carries the risk of failure and renewed war.

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the war24.02.26, 08:54 • 3690 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Starlink
Financial Times
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States