Kremlin stated that contacts between Putin and Zelenskyy are "possible only in Moscow"

The Kremlin stated that contacts between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "are possible only in Moscow," as stated by Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Zelenskyy offers contacts, Putin said they are possible in Moscow. This position remains our position," Peskov said.

"If he dares": Zelenskyy responded with an invitation to Putin's proposal to come to Moscow

When asked about progress in a possible settlement, Peskov stated: "This is a very complex, multi-vector process. On some issues, we have come closer because there have been discussions and conversations. On some issues, it is easier to find common ground. There are issues where it is more difficult to find common ground. There, rapprochement cannot yet be stated. This is a very complex process."

The Kremlin spokesman also answered a question about whether the "energy truce" is still in effect. "I have nothing to add to what I said at the last conference call, which was specifically about February 1," Peskov said.

12 people killed in Russian attack on miners' bus, power outages in 7 regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather - Ministry of Energy (updated)