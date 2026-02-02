$42.810.04
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
11:00 AM • 17634 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 31053 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 56587 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 73342 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50453 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50083 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36130 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52367 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65676 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Kremlin stated that contacts between Putin and Zelenskyy are "possible only in Moscow"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5104 views

Contacts between Putin and Putin and Zelenskyy are possible only in Moscow, said Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov. He also noted that the settlement is a complex process, where there are issues on which common ground has not yet been found.

Kremlin stated that contacts between Putin and Zelenskyy are "possible only in Moscow"

The Kremlin stated that contacts between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "are possible only in Moscow," as stated by Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Zelenskyy offers contacts, Putin said they are possible in Moscow. This position remains our position," Peskov said.

"If he dares": Zelenskyy responded with an invitation to Putin's proposal to come to Moscow30.01.26, 10:50 • 4869 views

When asked about progress in a possible settlement, Peskov stated: "This is a very complex, multi-vector process. On some issues, we have come closer because there have been discussions and conversations. On some issues, it is easier to find common ground. There are issues where it is more difficult to find common ground. There, rapprochement cannot yet be stated. This is a very complex process."

The Kremlin spokesman also answered a question about whether the "energy truce" is still in effect. "I have nothing to add to what I said at the last conference call, which was specifically about February 1," Peskov said.

12 people killed in Russian attack on miners' bus, power outages in 7 regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather - Ministry of Energy (updated)02.02.26, 11:02 • 3948 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy