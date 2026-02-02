$42.810.04
12 people killed in Russian attack on miners' bus, power outages in 7 regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather - Ministry of Energy (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1672 views

As a result of enemy attacks, consumers in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions are without power. 12 people died as a result of the Russian attack on a bus with miners in the Dnipro region.

12 people killed in Russian attack on miners' bus, power outages in 7 regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather - Ministry of Energy (updated)

As a result of enemy attacks, there are power outages in 4 regions, due to bad weather - in three regions, in some regions - emergency shutdowns, 12 people became victims of a Russian attack on a bus with miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 16 people were injured, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The news has been updated due to changes in information from the Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of enemy attacks

"As a result of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions are without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As indicated, restoration work is ongoing at energy facilities damaged by enemy attacks. All possible measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system.

"Yesterday, the enemy carried out a cynical and targeted attack on energy workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian drones hit a service bus of one of the energy enterprises near the Ternivska mine in Pavlohrad district. As a result of the terrorist attack, 12 mine workers died, and another 16 were injured. Sincere condolences to all who lost relatives and loved ones!" - the Ministry of Energy reported.

Mourning in Dnipropetrovsk region for victims of Russian attack on bus with miners02.02.26, 08:46 • 2756 views

Situation in the capital region

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, as noted, there is still a power deficit. "As soon as the energy system stabilizes, Kyiv will immediately return to stable hourly power outage schedules," the Ministry of Energy said.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In some regions of the country, due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages are being forced. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules," the ministry noted.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 160 settlements in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions remain without electricity," the report says.

Oblenergo brigades are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

Julia Shramko

