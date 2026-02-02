Mourning in Dnipropetrovsk region for victims of Russian attack on bus with miners

Today is a day of mourning in the Dnipropetrovsk region for the victims of the Russian attack on a bus with miners in Ternivka, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Ternivka meets this morning in mourning, and with it, the entire Dnipropetrovsk region. We bow our heads in memory of those killed by the enemy attack on a bus with enterprise employees, which the aggressor committed the day before. Bright memory to those whose lives were cut short by Russian inhumans. Our sincerest condolences to those who lost loved ones - Hanzha wrote.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "while the city was recovering from what it had experienced, the aggressor attacked it again with UAVs at night." An administrative building and an extension to it caught fire, he indicated.

The enemy also hit the Vasylkivka community of Synelnykove district with drones. 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged, Hanzha added.

According to him, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district with artillery, FPV drones, and Grad MLRS. Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities suffered. An enterprise and a power line were damaged.

Addition

In the Dnipropetrovsk region the day before, on February 1, in the afternoon, the enemy attacked a service bus of one of the enterprises in Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, with UAVs. 12 people died, and 16 more were injured. Most were hospitalized. Among the injured, there are serious cases.

DTEK energy company reported that a bus with DTEK miners was attacked by Russian drones.