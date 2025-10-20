Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for Vlada

Today, October 20, the wife of the Ukrainian national football team player and English "Nottingham Forest" Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vlada Zinchenko, turned 30. Vlada was congratulated on her anniversary by the legendary former England national team, "Manchester United" and Madrid "Real" player David Beckham, reports UNN.

I've been crying all morning and I'm already swollen, as if I spent the night with bees. What a surprise my husband made for me with friends and parents. A 20-minute video, the ending of which blew my mind with shock - Zinchenko wrote in stories.

In the next video, she published a video greeting from the legend of the England national team, "Manchester United" and Madrid "Real" David Beckham.

Hi Vlada, this is David Beckham. I just wanted to send you a message because I heard it's your birthday. I'm sure you'll have an incredible day with your husband and all your family. Sending you lots of love and happy 30th birthday - said Beckham.

Oleksandr Zinchenko himself briefly wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday, my queen."

I love you from here to the Moon and even further - adding a photo with his beloved.

Addition

Oleksandr and Vlada had been dating since 2019, and in 2020, the footballer proposed to the girl. A few months later, they got married. The couple is raising their children - Eva and Leia.

In September, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who belongs to London's "Arsenal", moved on loan to another English club, "Nottingham Forest".

Zinchenko's loan is calculated until the end of the 2025/26 season.

This weekend it became known that "Nottingham Forest" fired Ange Postecoglou from the position of head coach after losing to "Chelsea" - 3:0.