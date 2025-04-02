Kravchenko: We continue to work systematically with the IMF on tax reform
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine discussed with the IMF the implementation of a risk-oriented approach, digitalization and the development of an IT system for the State Tax Service. Personnel development and increasing integrity are important.
The State Tax Service will implement a risk-oriented approach, CRM and E-audit with the support of the IMF. Digitization of processes, creation of an IT system, increasing integrity and developing personnel are also planned. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.
Met with the mission of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, headed by Deputy Director of the Department Juan Toro. We talked about challenges and the implementation of projects within the framework of our cooperation
According to Kravchenko, the discussion primarily concerned the implementation of two strategic documents: the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy with the IMF and the National Revenue Strategy of Ukraine until 2030.
We already have concrete results. This includes a survey of taxpayers conducted with the support of the World Bank, the approval of the State Tax Service's Digital Development Plan until 2030, and the updating of the service's organizational structure based on the results of a functional survey
Other key changes that need to be implemented for qualitative changes in the State Tax Service:
- risk-oriented approach and Compliance (CRM), work with large taxpayers and E-audit. We have already received conclusions from IMF experts on the current state and recommendations for further
improvement of these areas. Their implementation will contribute to forecasting tax risks and increasing tax discipline.
- digitalization and development of a modern IT system. We are interested in creating a complex that would allow us to automate all processes as much as possible and interact more effectively with taxpayers. There is a need to improve existing systems, in particular regarding the creation of a CRM system, for working with tax debt, and a Data Warehouse data warehouse.
- integrity. This includes conducting independent surveys, training in methods and practices for the quality implementation of measures to increase trust.
- personnel development. The effectiveness of the reform depends on the professionalism of its implementers. Therefore, we must provide employees with the necessary skills training, in accordance with modern standards.
We count on the support of these initiatives from the IMF and the further involvement of experts. We continue systematic work on reforming the tax system
