Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Actual
Britain, Germany, France and others ready to send troops to guarantee ceasefire in Ukraine - French minister

Britain, Germany, France and others ready to send troops to guarantee ceasefire in Ukraine - French minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116401 views

Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in Ukraine. The United States plans to support the European peacekeeping force after a ceasefire is reached.

The UK, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee the ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said in an interview with Bloomberg, adding that he expects the US to support European troops to maintain peace when Ukraine and Russia reach a ceasefire agreement, UNN reports.

Details

"The UK, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a truce," he told Bloomberg Television in an interview in Cape Town, where he is attending a meeting of G20 financial leaders.

"If we want the ceasefire to be respected, we need the support of the United States," he said on Wednesday. "I believe the Americans have agreed to do that.

Trump assures Putin will accept European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine24.02.25, 20:46 • 129132 views

Earlier this week, Lombard and French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Washington to discuss Ukraine and trade with their American counterparts, including President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"We discussed all issues, trade, duties, non-customs barriers," he said. - "We agreed to continue the conversation, which is a step forward.

He added that he and Bessent had exchanged cell phone numbers and would meet again in April at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

Lombard is participating in the gathering of financial executives from the world's leading economies, despite the fact that the United States and Argentina decided to skip the event after Trump publicly quarreled with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over domestic land laws, equality policies, and the war in the Gaza Strip.

French officials have said that Lombard intends to reaffirm his country's commitment to multilateralism and project European unity amid Trump's attacks on the world order governed by the global institutions that the United States helped create. The United States has already withdrawn from the World Health Organization, the Human Rights Council, and the Paris Climate Agreement.

EU seeks to engage in dialogue with the US as soon as possible to avoid Trump's tariffs05.02.25, 11:00 • 23293 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
world-bankWorld Bank
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

