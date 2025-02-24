Trump assures Putin will accept European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump assures that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will accept European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine. Trump said this during a joint press conference with French President Macron, UNN reports.

Vladimir Putin to receive European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine - Trump said on Monday night.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Donald Trump that "Europeans are prepared to go to the extent of sending troops" to make sure "peace is maintained."

Addendum

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction with European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reportedthat the United Kingdom and France have developed a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European peacekeepers to Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached between Kyiv and Moscow.

