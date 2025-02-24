Ukraine war could end 'within weeks' - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the war in Ukraine could end “within weeks,” reports UNN.

Speaking to the press after his meeting with the French president, Donald Trump assured that the war in Ukraine could end “within weeks.

The American head of state also said he would not be able to come to Moscow on May 9, saying it would be “too soon.

“I prefer to wait for the right time,” he said.

