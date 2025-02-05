ukenru
Actual
EU seeks to engage in dialogue with the US as soon as possible to avoid Trump's tariffs

EU seeks to engage in dialogue with the US as soon as possible to avoid Trump's tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23297 views

The European Commission wants to start negotiations with the US as soon as possible to prevent the imposition of new duties. The EU is ready for difficult negotiations and to protect its own interests in trade.

The European Union is seeking to enter into a dialogue with the United States as soon as possible to prevent the introduction of tariffs planned by US President Donald Trump. This was stated by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency Maroš Šefčovič, according to Reuters, UNN reports.

Details 

Maros Sefcovic, speaking at a meeting of EU ministers, said he wants "the fastest possible interaction" and is waiting for confirmation of Trump's nominees for Secretary of Commerce, financier Howard Lighthizer and US Trade Representative Jamison Greer.

We are ready to get to work immediately and hope that through this early engagement we can avoid measures that could disrupt the most important trade and investment relationship on this planet

- Shefchovich said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the priority is to work in areas where the EU and US interests coincide, such as critical supply chains and new technologies, adding that the EU is ready for difficult negotiations.

"We will be open and pragmatic about how to achieve this. But we will also make it clear that we will always protect our own interests," she said in her speech in Brussels.

EU ready to respond decisively to possible US tariffs - von der Leyen04.02.25, 12:59 • 30485 views

In a sign of how difficult the negotiations will be, Trump's senior trade adviser, Peter Navarro, said that Europe is imposing its value-added tax on cars on the United States. EU countries apply VAT to sales of all cars, both domestic and foreign.

EU officials say contacts with the new Trump administration have been limited, emphasizing that Trump's nominees for key positions cannot communicate with foreign counterparts until their nominations are confirmed. 

Von der Leyen and Trump have not spoken since Trump's inauguration.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump said that the US may soon impose new duties on European goods. The European Commission, in turn, has promised a decisive response to such a possible innovation, but the EU's priority should remain the development of its own economy.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

