EU ready to respond decisively to possible US tariffs - von der Leyen

The European Union will give a decisive response if the United States imposes tariffs on European goods. This was reported by the Voice of America with reference to the statement of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen following the informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels, UNN reports.



If we are unfairly and arbitrarily targeted, the European Union will respond firmly, - she emphasized.

Addendum

Earlier, former U.S. President Donald Trump said that new duties on European goods could be introduced in the near future.

They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products, they buy almost nothing from us, and we take everything from them, - he said, commenting on trade relations with the EU.

The announcement came on the heels of the US decision to impose a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% duty on goods from China.

At the same time, on Monday, Trump announced a one-month delay in tariffs for Mexico as the country agreed to tighten control on the northern border by deploying 10,000 troops.

On the same day, after a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he made a similar decision regarding Canadian goods, postponing the introduction of duties for another 30 days.

Ursula von der Leyen noted that this weekend, tough tariffs were introduced against Canada and Mexico, which caused an increase in business costs, harmed workers and consumers, created unnecessary economic problems and pushed up inflation.

She emphasized that the EU does not see anything positive in this, so productive discussions and early engagement remain a priority for it.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission emphasized that the EU is ready to take retaliatory measures, but that its priority should remain the development of its own economy.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala saidthat the EU should be active in negotiations with the US on tariffs and protect its interests.

