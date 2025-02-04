EU ready to respond decisively to possible US tariffs - von der Leyen

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29095 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68481 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124480 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102493 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130231 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103578 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113323 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116923 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106949 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103529 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94484 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107446 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153122 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9293 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138726 views
EU ready to respond decisively to possible US tariffs - von der Leyen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30486 views

The European Commission promises a decisive response to the possible imposition of tariffs on European goods by the United States. Trump has already imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico, but postponed them for a month.

The European Union will give a decisive response if the United States imposes tariffs on European goods. This was reported by the Voice of America with reference to the statement of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen following the informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels, UNN reports.

If we are unfairly and arbitrarily targeted, the European Union will respond firmly,

- she emphasized.

Addendum

Earlier, former U.S. President Donald Trump said that new duties on European goods could be introduced in the near future.

They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products, they buy almost nothing from us, and we take everything from them,

- he said, commenting on trade relations with the EU.

The announcement came on the heels of the US decision to impose a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% duty on goods from China.

At the same time, on Monday, Trump announced a one-month delay in tariffs for Mexico as the country agreed to tighten control on the northern border by deploying 10,000 troops.

On the same day, after a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he made a similar decision regarding Canadian goods, postponing the introduction of duties for another 30 days.

Ursula von der Leyen noted that this weekend, tough tariffs were introduced against Canada and Mexico, which caused an increase in business costs, harmed workers and consumers, created unnecessary economic problems and pushed up inflation.

She emphasized that the EU does not see anything positive in this, so productive discussions and early engagement remain a priority for it.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission emphasized that the EU is ready to take retaliatory measures, but that its priority should remain the development of its own economy.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala saidthat the EU should be active in negotiations with the US on tariffs and protect its interests.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World

