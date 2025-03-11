The government will redistribute 6.3 million hryvnias for the restoration work of the Okhmatdyt hospital - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers will redistribute 6.3 million hryvnias for the repair of two buildings of Okhmatdyt and the historical outpatient clinic. 5.4 million UAH will be directed to the repair of the treatment building No. 3, the rest - for the restoration of the outpatient clinic for laborers.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a decree reallocating about 6.3 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt, as well as for the restoration of the historical outpatient clinic for laborers. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
Today, the government is reallocating about 6.3 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt. This involves carrying out urgent emergency and conservation works in two hospital buildings. Overall, the restoration of Okhmatdyt is a government priority for this year, and we will work on this consistently
He noted that according to the latest assessment by the World Bank, the needs for restoration in the medical sector over the next 10 years amount to 19.4 billion dollars.
We are conducting rapid reconstruction of hospitals and outpatient clinics, as well as modernizing medical facilities
Supplement
As reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, the government has distributed the remaining funds from the special fund of the state budget, the source of which was the funds received in 2024 for the account to meet the needs of healthcare, opened by the Ministry of Health at the National Bank.
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that 5.4 million hryvnias will be allocated for the repair of the treatment building No. 3 of the Okhmatdyt hospital, and another 867 thousand hryvnias will be directed to the restoration of the historical outpatient clinic for laborers.
Recall
On March 7, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated another 3.3 billion hryvnias for particularly important projects in the medical field. In particular, the funds will go towards the restoration of Okhmatdyt.