Ministry of Social Policy: suspension of US aid has not yet had a major impact on social policy projects

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 76954 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95774 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110229 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134597 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113414 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116980 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118497 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113096 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28704 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 76915 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156282 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113096 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118497 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139997 views
Ministry of Social Policy: suspension of US aid has not yet had a major impact on social policy projects

Ministry of Social Policy: suspension of US aid has not yet had a major impact on social policy projects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23170 views

The Minister of Social Policy reported a minor impact of the suspension of US foreign aid on the social sector. Ukraine has support from European partners and the World Bank, which compensates for the restrictions.

US President Donald Trump's order to suspend US foreign aid for 90 days has not yet had much impact on Ukraine's social policy. This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing on Monday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details 

"So far, it hasn't had much of an impact, because we have a large number of agreements with partners from Europe, including the UK, the World Bank, where we have systematic support. And this stop does not concern large projects that are included in the budget, it concerns support for the public sector," Zholnovych said.

According to the minister, although some projects are funded by the United States, the support of other partners compensates for the current restrictions.

"First of all, we are just finding out which contractors will be conditionally suspended, because funding has just been suspended. It's not critical yet," the minister summarized.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US State Department issued an order to temporarily suspend funding for foreign aid programs for 90 days. 

The President of Ukraine said that US military aid has not been suspended, despite a 90-day restriction on humanitarian programs. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

