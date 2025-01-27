Ministry of Social Policy: suspension of US aid has not yet had a major impact on social policy projects

US President Donald Trump's order to suspend US foreign aid for 90 days has not yet had much impact on Ukraine's social policy. This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing on Monday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"So far, it hasn't had much of an impact, because we have a large number of agreements with partners from Europe, including the UK, the World Bank, where we have systematic support. And this stop does not concern large projects that are included in the budget, it concerns support for the public sector," Zholnovych said.

According to the minister, although some projects are funded by the United States, the support of other partners compensates for the current restrictions.

"First of all, we are just finding out which contractors will be conditionally suspended, because funding has just been suspended. It's not critical yet," the minister summarized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US State Department issued an order to temporarily suspend funding for foreign aid programs for 90 days.

The President of Ukraine said that US military aid has not been suspended, despite a 90-day restriction on humanitarian programs.