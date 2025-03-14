The Cabinet will direct almost 207 million hryvnias of grant from the World Bank to the project of transformation of the medical system in Ukraine - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet will direct 207 million hryvnias of grant from the World Bank to the Ministry of Health for the project of transformation of the medical system. The funds will go to digitalization, investments and effective management.
The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate almost UAH 207 million of a grant from the World Bank to the Ministry of Health for a project to transform the medical system in Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.
We continue to pay special attention to healthcare. Today, we are allocating UAH 207 million of a grant from the World Bank for a project to transform the medical system in Ukraine. These funds will be used to invest in increasing the capacity of our medical system, digitalization tools and more efficient management
Addition
According to the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, the government allocated UAH 206 million 671.5 thousand to the Ministry of Health from a grant under the Agreement on a Grant from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Support, Reconstruction, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.
Of this amount, UAH 113 million 778 thousand is planned to be allocated for development expenditures, and UAH 92 million 893.5 thousand - for consumption expenditures.
Let us remind you
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a number of decisions that will accelerate the reconstruction of Ukrainian communities. In particular, an additional UAH 5 billion has been allocated for a reconstruction project in 12 regions.