Ukraine plans to attract and already has confirmation of $38.4 billion from partners - Shmyhal

In 2025, Ukraine plans to attract and already has confirmation of $38.4 billion in financing from European partners. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Last year, we raised $41.7 billion, this year we plan to raise $38.4 billion and have already confirmed it. We are working with the IMF and the European Commission on the Ukraine Facility plan, we are working with the World Bank, the Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and European institutions - Shmyhal said.

Previously

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is interested in attracting American investors to strategic sectors of the economy and expects to receive strong security guarantees.