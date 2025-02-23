ukenru
Ukraine plans to attract and already has confirmation of $38.4 billion from partners - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to attract and already has confirmation of $38.4 billion from partners - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22267 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal confirmed the attraction of $38.4 billion in financing from European partners in 2025. Ukraine cooperates with the IMF, the European Commission, the World Bank, and other financial institutions.

In 2025, Ukraine plans to attract and already has confirmation of $38.4 billion in financing from European partners. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Last year, we raised $41.7 billion, this year we plan to raise $38.4 billion and have already confirmed it. We are working with the IMF and the European Commission on the Ukraine Facility plan, we are working with the World Bank, the Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and European institutions 

- Shmyhal said.

IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program20.02.25, 08:35 • 115914 views

Previously

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is interested in attracting American investors to strategic sectors of the economy and expects to receive strong security guarantees. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
european-commissionEuropean Commission
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

