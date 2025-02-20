IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program
The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray arrived in Kyiv to discuss the seventh review of the EFF program. Over the previous six reviews, Ukraine has received $9.8 billion, and more than $12.4 billion in total since the beginning of the war.
The IMF mission begins work in Kyiv today, and representatives of the Fund will discuss with the Ukrainian authorities the seventh revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, UNN reports.
IMF mission led by Gavin Gray begins discussions with Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in Kyiv today"
Six previous revisions of the EFF program with the IMF have brought $9.8 billion to Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the International Monetary Fund has provided Ukraine with more than $12.4 billion.
In 2025, it is planned to attract $2.7 billion from the IMF.