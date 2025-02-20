IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program

The IMF mission begins work in Kyiv today, and representatives of the Fund will discuss with the Ukrainian authorities the seventh revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, UNN reports.

IMF mission led by Gavin Gray begins discussions with Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in Kyiv today" - IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine Priscilla Tofano said today in Kyiv.

Addendum

Six previous revisions of the EFF program with the IMF have brought $9.8 billion to Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the International Monetary Fund has provided Ukraine with more than $12.4 billion.

In 2025, it is planned to attract $2.7 billion from the IMF.