IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32528 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 60240 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112583 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151048 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59247 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107772 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 72063 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35801 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61802 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100934 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113743 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151048 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141867 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174287 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61802 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133441 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135334 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163703 views
IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program

IMF mission starts work in Kyiv to discuss revision of EFF program

 • 115916 views

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray arrived in Kyiv to discuss the seventh review of the EFF program. Over the previous six reviews, Ukraine has received $9.8 billion, and more than $12.4 billion in total since the beginning of the war.

The IMF mission begins work in Kyiv today, and representatives of the Fund will discuss with the Ukrainian authorities the seventh revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, UNN reports.

IMF mission led by Gavin Gray begins discussions with Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in Kyiv today"

- IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine Priscilla Tofano said today in Kyiv.

Addendum

Six previous revisions of the EFF program with the IMF have brought $9.8 billion to Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the International Monetary Fund has provided Ukraine with more than $12.4 billion.

In 2025, it is planned to attract $2.7 billion from the IMF.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising