Ministry of Economy commented on whether the minerals deal with the US will be ready on April 26

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10461 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40457 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42898 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77265 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31067 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86441 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68724 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153298 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88828 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90772 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 158 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51995 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77265 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86441 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153298 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14603 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15385 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30121 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28764 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40959 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Ministry of Economy commented on whether the minerals deal with the US will be ready on April 26

Kyiv • UNN

 4502 views

A new round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the agreement on minerals will start on April 24. The success of the negotiations will determine whether the agreement will be ready by April 26.

Ministry of Economy commented on whether the minerals deal with the US will be ready on April 26

A new round of negotiations with the United States on a minerals agreement will begin on Thursday, April 24. Whether the agreement will be ready on April 26 will depend on how effective the negotiations are. There are no contradictions in the interests of Washington and Kyiv. The difficulty lies not in misunderstandings, but in the structure of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka on the air of the telethon on Friday, writes UNN.

Denys Shmyhal's visit to Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank was planned long ago for next week. This week, as part of this visit, a meeting with Secretary Bessent will take place, as reflected in the memorandum, where we will once again confirm what is enshrined in the memorandum,

- Kachka answered the question of whether the agreement on minerals will be ready by April 26.

The Deputy Minister of Economy noted that a new round of negotiations will begin in parallel on April 24.

We are now working in parallel with legal teams, both ours and the American one, and we are trying, even online and in writing, to remove many technical issues in order to narrow them down to the most sensitive issues that will require a political decision. Can this be done on April 26, or not? It will depend on how constructively and effectively our negotiations go,

- Kachka said.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready to show maximum efficiency.

"We are ready to show maximum efficiency, but the volume of all agreements and documents that are in this complex is calculated in dozens of pages, so we will strive, but no one promises that we will finish exactly on April 26. There is a rule in negotiations that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed." There is such an ambition, this is confirmed by the memorandum. We are working intensively, we understand the logic," - said Kachka.

The trade representative stressed that Ukraine understands what the United States is striving for.

"The main thing is that such a pace of work is possible when both parties understand what they are agreeing on. Now there is such an understanding. There is an understanding of what the United States is striving for - it is actually to receive income from investments in Ukraine and thereby support the assistance that the United States provides and will provide. It is important for us to attract investment and continue assistance. We see that there are no contradictions in these interests, and now we are actually looking for how to most effectively reflect this in the structure of this fund, contributions, operations - this is quite a complex technical job. But the difficulty is not in misunderstandings, but in the structure itself is not simple," - Kachka explained.

Addition

Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on an agreement on minerals.

According to the text of the memorandum, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Washington from April 21 to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and support at a high level the completion of technical discussions on the terms of the agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals next Thursday, April 24.

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine had received a new version of the minerals agreement from the United States, which differs from the previous document. He stressed that Ukraine does not plan to recognize military assistance from the United States as a debt agreement.

The Trump administration, as Bloomberg writes, insists that Ukraine conclude an agreement on the distribution of profits from future Ukrainian investment projects, including minerals and infrastructure. Washington sees this as compensation for the tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other assistance provided to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden since Russia began its full-scale invasion more than three years ago, the publication explains. But, as reported, the Trump administration has reduced its estimate of aid to Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion, bringing it closer to the Ukrainian estimate of $90 billion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
World Bank
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
