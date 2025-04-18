Ministry of Economy commented on whether the minerals deal with the US will be ready on April 26

A new round of negotiations with the United States on a minerals agreement will begin on Thursday, April 24. Whether the agreement will be ready on April 26 will depend on how effective the negotiations are. There are no contradictions in the interests of Washington and Kyiv. The difficulty lies not in misunderstandings, but in the structure of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka on the air of the telethon on Friday, writes UNN.

Denys Shmyhal's visit to Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank was planned long ago for next week. This week, as part of this visit, a meeting with Secretary Bessent will take place, as reflected in the memorandum, where we will once again confirm what is enshrined in the memorandum, - Kachka answered the question of whether the agreement on minerals will be ready by April 26.

The Deputy Minister of Economy noted that a new round of negotiations will begin in parallel on April 24.

We are now working in parallel with legal teams, both ours and the American one, and we are trying, even online and in writing, to remove many technical issues in order to narrow them down to the most sensitive issues that will require a political decision. Can this be done on April 26, or not? It will depend on how constructively and effectively our negotiations go, - Kachka said.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready to show maximum efficiency.

"We are ready to show maximum efficiency, but the volume of all agreements and documents that are in this complex is calculated in dozens of pages, so we will strive, but no one promises that we will finish exactly on April 26. There is a rule in negotiations that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed." There is such an ambition, this is confirmed by the memorandum. We are working intensively, we understand the logic," - said Kachka.

The trade representative stressed that Ukraine understands what the United States is striving for.

"The main thing is that such a pace of work is possible when both parties understand what they are agreeing on. Now there is such an understanding. There is an understanding of what the United States is striving for - it is actually to receive income from investments in Ukraine and thereby support the assistance that the United States provides and will provide. It is important for us to attract investment and continue assistance. We see that there are no contradictions in these interests, and now we are actually looking for how to most effectively reflect this in the structure of this fund, contributions, operations - this is quite a complex technical job. But the difficulty is not in misunderstandings, but in the structure itself is not simple," - Kachka explained.

Addition

Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on an agreement on minerals.

According to the text of the memorandum, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Washington from April 21 to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and support at a high level the completion of technical discussions on the terms of the agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals next Thursday, April 24.

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine had received a new version of the minerals agreement from the United States, which differs from the previous document. He stressed that Ukraine does not plan to recognize military assistance from the United States as a debt agreement.

The Trump administration, as Bloomberg writes, insists that Ukraine conclude an agreement on the distribution of profits from future Ukrainian investment projects, including minerals and infrastructure. Washington sees this as compensation for the tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other assistance provided to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden since Russia began its full-scale invasion more than three years ago, the publication explains. But, as reported, the Trump administration has reduced its estimate of aid to Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion, bringing it closer to the Ukrainian estimate of $90 billion.