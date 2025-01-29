Business is unable to adapt: Head of the STS Kravchenko appealed to members of parliament due to constant changes in legislation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 47528 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 78245 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104537 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107712 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131680 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103660 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113362 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100406 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 32391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114703 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 38151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109201 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 47528 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164072 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154011 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 9386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 15002 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139074 views
Actual
Business is unable to adapt: Head of the STS Kravchenko appealed to members of parliament due to constant changes in legislation

Business is unable to adapt: Head of the STS Kravchenko appealed to members of parliament due to constant changes in legislation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38979 views

52% of entrepreneurs consider constant changes in legislation to be a significant problem.

Business is unable to keep up with the constant changes in legislation, so the head of the STS Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the people's deputies to take this into account when developing new initiatives, reports UNN.

Details

Kravchenko met with more than 50 representatives of large, medium and small businesses, as well as their associations. This is a new format of open dialogue between the STS and entrepreneurs. Among other things, business representatives voiced the top problems they face.

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held his first meeting with the IMF representative: what was discussed01.17.25, 18:45 • 39624 views

"According to the World Bank, 52% of entrepreneurs consider constant changes in legislation a significant problem. Business is unable to adapt. Therefore, he appealed to the people's deputies to take this into account when developing new initiatives," Kravchenko said.

The Head of the State Tax Service has given a new order on the enforcement of court decisions: what will change for business01.29.25, 17:30 • 29505 views

Reminder

STS Head Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with business representatives. Entrepreneurs voiced their problems, including, in addition to frequent changes in tax legislation, blocking of tax invoices and granting the status of risky enterprises, non-execution of court decisions. Entrepreneurs also drew attention to the implementation of the "High Level Tax Trust Territory" project ("White Business Club") and noted that during the war it is not worth dividing business into white and black. Because each of them not only pays taxes, but also creates jobs.

For his part, the head of the STS said that he instructed the relevant departments to analyze the situation in detail, and the commissions to consider all appeals for unblocking tax invoices promptly, so that the work of companies is not blocked. At the same time, emphasizing that all actions will be carried out exclusively within the framework of the legislation. In addition, he said that he gave an order to execute court decisions immediately after they enter into force.

Kravchenko also called on businesses to contact law enforcement agencies in cases of corruption abuses by tax officials in order for all the facts to be properly documented and the perpetrators held accountable. And he added that the legislation provides for the same rules for everyone, and therefore the same applies to those entrepreneurs who try to evade paying taxes or work in the "shadow".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank

Contact us about advertising