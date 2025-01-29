Business is unable to adapt: Head of the STS Kravchenko appealed to members of parliament due to constant changes in legislation

Business is unable to keep up with the constant changes in legislation, so the head of the STS Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the people's deputies to take this into account when developing new initiatives, reports UNN.



Kravchenko met with more than 50 representatives of large, medium and small businesses, as well as their associations. This is a new format of open dialogue between the STS and entrepreneurs. Among other things, business representatives voiced the top problems they face.

"According to the World Bank, 52% of entrepreneurs consider constant changes in legislation a significant problem. Business is unable to adapt. Therefore, he appealed to the people's deputies to take this into account when developing new initiatives," Kravchenko said.



STS Head Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with business representatives. Entrepreneurs voiced their problems, including, in addition to frequent changes in tax legislation, blocking of tax invoices and granting the status of risky enterprises, non-execution of court decisions. Entrepreneurs also drew attention to the implementation of the "High Level Tax Trust Territory" project ("White Business Club") and noted that during the war it is not worth dividing business into white and black. Because each of them not only pays taxes, but also creates jobs.

For his part, the head of the STS said that he instructed the relevant departments to analyze the situation in detail, and the commissions to consider all appeals for unblocking tax invoices promptly, so that the work of companies is not blocked. At the same time, emphasizing that all actions will be carried out exclusively within the framework of the legislation. In addition, he said that he gave an order to execute court decisions immediately after they enter into force.

Kravchenko also called on businesses to contact law enforcement agencies in cases of corruption abuses by tax officials in order for all the facts to be properly documented and the perpetrators held accountable. And he added that the legislation provides for the same rules for everyone, and therefore the same applies to those entrepreneurs who try to evade paying taxes or work in the "shadow".