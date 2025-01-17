Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held his first meeting with the IMF representative: what was discussed

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Tofano to discuss the implementation of the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy and Cooperation in the Implementation of the National Revenue Strategy of Ukraine. Kravchenko wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Today, I met with IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Tofano. This is our first meeting after my appointment as head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. We discussed the implementation of the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies and effective cooperation in the implementation of the National Revenue Strategy of Ukraine. This is a component of the stability of public finances and a condition for the long-term development of Ukraine - Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that taxpayers still have a huge demand for clear communication with tax authorities, high-quality consultations, and increased efficiency of digital services, so all further changes should ensure the creation of a transparent and modern tax system.

Increasing the level of trust in the Tax Service, a modern risk management system, preventing tax evasion, strengthening communication with business, and further digitalization of tax services are all things we are already actively working on. Another important aspect is the personnel policy and strengthening of interaction between the central office and regional departments of the State Tax Service. Effective work and fulfillment of all tasks is impossible without this. Active cooperation, including in the implementation of structural reforms in the fiscal area and the consistent step-by-step implementation of the provisions of the National Revenue Strategy, remain priorities for each party - Kravchenko added.

The Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has made another personnel change in the tax service and dismissed, in particular, 2 more heads of regional departments.