Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

These days, the international Green Week in Berlin is taking place - the largest agricultural event in the world, which annually brings together about 300 thousand representatives of the agricultural sector, food industry and horticulture. Due to its global scale and scope, the event is also called "Agrarian Davos" because it hosts the Global Forum on Food and Agriculture (GFFA). This year, the forum was attended by more than 70 ministers of agriculture from around the world.

Ukraine has returned to the international arena of Grüne Woche after a long break: for the first time since 2019, the national stand has reopened at the event, with MHP as a key partner. It was organized by the Federation of Employers of Ukraine with the support of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany.

Ukraine's national stand at Grüne Woche in Berlin is not only a platform to showcase the achievements of the agricultural sector, but also a tool to position the country as a reliable partner, innovative producer, and active player in the international arena.

This year, the Ukrainian stand demonstrates Ukraine's transition from basic raw material production to the creation of high value-added products. In particular, MHP, an international food and agro-technology company, presented its export brands Qualiko and Chick & Go! and organized culinary tastings: visitors to the exhibition were able to taste dishes prepared by MHP chefs. In addition, the company presented a line of ready to cook and ready to eat products that demonstrate the highest level of food processing in Ukraine.

We appreciate the opportunity to represent Ukraine at such an important international event. This is a unique platform to demonstrate the potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, the prospects for the integration of Ukrainian agribusiness into the European market, as well as to present our achievements in food production - said Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP.

The national stand of Ukraine was opened in the presence of official representatives of the delegation:

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Agrarian Policy Committee Oleksandr Haida

German Minister of Agriculture Jem Ozdemir, European Commissioner for Agriculture Christoph Hansen and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner also joined the celebration. The guests highly appreciated the MHP exposition and the potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector.

In addition to MHP, the national stand also brought together key industry associations:

Ukrvinprom Corporation

Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine

Union of Flour Millers of Ukraine

Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB)

National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine

Ukrainian Agrarian Council

Українська продовольча організація (U-Food)

For reference

Green Week: a global platform for the agricultural sector. Established in 1926, Green Week annually attracts about 300,000 visitors and more than 1,500 exhibitors from around the world. The event is a key venue for discussing the future of food, agriculture and horticulture.

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes. MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. The company's land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 3 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 food brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center. Together with its strategic partner, the MHP Hromada Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Poruch program to provide individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for loved ones from the frontline. The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.