Ukraine's international reserves have "shrunk" by 6.7% to $40.1 billion: what is the reason
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 6.7% in February 2025 due to currency sales and government debt payments. The NBU sold $3 billion on the foreign exchange market, and the reserves cover 4.9 months of imports.
Ukraine's international reserves at the beginning of March, according to preliminary data, amounted to $40.1 billion, decreasing by 6.7% over the month due to currency sales and debt repayments, the NBU reported, writes UNN.
As of March 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $40,145.5 million. In February, they decreased by 6.7%.
The regulator explained this dynamic by "currency interventions of the NBU and the country's debt payments in foreign currency." These operations, it is noted, were only partially offset by revenues from the placement of foreign currency government bonds in the absence of receipts from international partners.
As noted, in February, $255 million was received from the placement of foreign currency government bonds.
At the same time, the government paid $341.6 million for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency, of which: $275.3 million – debt to the World Bank; $54.1 million – debt to other international creditors of Ukraine; $12.2 million – servicing of foreign currency government bonds. In addition, Ukraine paid the International Monetary Fund $428.9 million.
In February compared to January 2025, the net sale of currency by the National Bank decreased by 19.4%. According to balance data, the NBU sold $3,022.6 million on the currency market and bought back $0.5 million into reserves.
"The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 4.9 months of future imports. It is sufficient to maintain the stability of the currency market," the NBU stated.
