Currency exchange rate for February 24: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.59 hryvnia to the dollar, which strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.59 hryvnia to the dollar. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.50 hryvnia/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.42 and sold for UAH 42 in banks, the euro can be bought for UAH 43.45 and sold for UAH 43.97 in banks;

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.8 to 41.8, and the euro at UAH 43.77 to 43.95;

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.61 - 41.64 for the dollar and UAH 43.61 - 43.62 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

Prime Minister Shmyhal confirmed the attraction of $38.4 billion in financing from European partners in 2025. Ukraine cooperates with the IMF, the European Commission, the World Bank, and other financial institutions.